GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (AP) — Officials say three children and two adults are dead after an early morning fire swept through a farmhouse in rural northern Illinois. Six people were injured, at least two of them critically, in the blaze Monday morning in Boone County near the Wisconsin state line. Boone County Fire Protection District Number 2 Chief Brian Kunce says it appears that all of the people who were killed and injured belong to one family, but their exact relationships are not yet clear. Girls aged 9, 13, and 14 are among the dead. Kunce says it could be weeks before the fire’s cause is determined.

