By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers also missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes. Wisconsin is 24-6 and will now share the title with No. 20 Illinois. The conference tournament starts this week. Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis didn’t return and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ‘”optimistic” that Davis would be fine. Davis averages 20.3 points. McGowens was ejected.

