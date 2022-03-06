MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect after responding to a domestic dispute. Authorities say they received a report about 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a man with a weapon. One of the officers who responded to the incident shot the 29-year-old man, who sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. The officer is a 28-year-old man with nearly 10 years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in shootings by police. The investigation is being led by the Milwaukee police homicide division.

