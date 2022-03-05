The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Eau Claire Memorial 74, Hortonville 66

Kimberly 70, Marshfield 60

Neenah 63, Appleton North 48

Section 2=

De Pere 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Homestead 84, Germantown 56

Menomonee Falls 95, Bay Port 49

Section 3=

Brookfield Central 70, West Allis Central 62

Madison La Follette 96, Madison East 71

Middleton 60, Arrowhead 40

Sun Prairie 66, Brookfield East 65

Section 4=

Franklin 68, Kettle Moraine 44

Waukesha South 62, Racine Horlick 51

Division 2=

Section 1=

La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 44

Medford Area 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 66

Onalaska 68, River Falls 60

Rhinelander 72, Merrill 64

Section 2=

Ashwaubenon 71, West De Pere 43

Beaver Dam 77, Grafton 64

Nicolet 52, Cedarburg 46

Section 3=

DeForest 65, Stoughton 47

Milton 53, Burlington 49

Oregon 65, Monroe 56

Westosha Central 53, Waukesha West 43

Section 4=

Pewaukee 69, South Milwaukee 27

Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 58

Whitnall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Whitefish Bay 39

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38

Saint Croix Central 52, Osceola 39

West Salem 64, Wisconsin Dells 44

Section 2=

Brillion 64, Denmark 63

Freedom 58, Wrightstown 39

Kewaunee 43, Kiel 42

Northland Pines 71, Xavier 61

Section 3=

Columbus 65, Lodi 52

Edgewood 73, Richland Center 39

Laconia 78, North Fond du Lac 45

Lake Country Lutheran 78, Kewaskum 49

Section 4=

Big Foot 51, Martin Luther 49

Brown Deer def. Saint Thomas More, forfeit

Dominican 88, Brookfield Academy 80

Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Catholic Memorial 60

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cameron 68, Grantsburg 66

Durand 38, Fall Creek 36

Spring Valley 53, Elmwood/Plum City 40

Unity 49, Ladysmith 40

Section 2=

Iola-Scandinavia 69, Colby 50

Roncalli 82, Manawa 30

St. Mary Catholic 95, Shiocton 69

Stratford 56, Marathon 45

Section 3=

Luther 54, River Ridge 48

Marshall 60, Darlington 49

Mineral Point 61, Cuba City 46

New Glarus 70, Belleville 61

Section 4=

Howards Grove 73, Valders 65

Milwaukee Academy of Science 85, St. John’s NW Military Academy 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65

Division 5=

Section 1=

Athens 45, McDonell Central 34

Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

Section 2=

Columbus Catholic 51, Edgar 39

Gibraltar 81, Gillett 51

Newman Catholic 73, Spencer 45

Section 3=

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 49

Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 58

Potosi 64, Wauzeka-Steuben 57

Southwestern 74, Cassville 61

Section 4=

Cambria-Friesland 63, Rio 49

Fall River 57, Barneveld 55

Randolph 61, Lourdes Academy 45

Reedsville 55, Hustisford 47

