The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Hortonville 66
Kimberly 70, Marshfield 60
Neenah 63, Appleton North 48
Section 2=
De Pere 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
Homestead 84, Germantown 56
Menomonee Falls 95, Bay Port 49
Section 3=
Brookfield Central 70, West Allis Central 62
Madison La Follette 96, Madison East 71
Middleton 60, Arrowhead 40
Sun Prairie 66, Brookfield East 65
Section 4=
Franklin 68, Kettle Moraine 44
Waukesha South 62, Racine Horlick 51
Division 2=
Section 1=
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 44
Medford Area 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 66
Onalaska 68, River Falls 60
Rhinelander 72, Merrill 64
Section 2=
Ashwaubenon 71, West De Pere 43
Beaver Dam 77, Grafton 64
Nicolet 52, Cedarburg 46
Section 3=
DeForest 65, Stoughton 47
Milton 53, Burlington 49
Oregon 65, Monroe 56
Westosha Central 53, Waukesha West 43
Section 4=
Pewaukee 69, South Milwaukee 27
Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 58
Whitnall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Whitefish Bay 39
Division 3=
Section 1=
Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38
Saint Croix Central 52, Osceola 39
West Salem 64, Wisconsin Dells 44
Section 2=
Brillion 64, Denmark 63
Freedom 58, Wrightstown 39
Kewaunee 43, Kiel 42
Northland Pines 71, Xavier 61
Section 3=
Columbus 65, Lodi 52
Edgewood 73, Richland Center 39
Laconia 78, North Fond du Lac 45
Lake Country Lutheran 78, Kewaskum 49
Section 4=
Big Foot 51, Martin Luther 49
Brown Deer def. Saint Thomas More, forfeit
Dominican 88, Brookfield Academy 80
Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Catholic Memorial 60
Division 4=
Section 1=
Cameron 68, Grantsburg 66
Durand 38, Fall Creek 36
Spring Valley 53, Elmwood/Plum City 40
Unity 49, Ladysmith 40
Section 2=
Iola-Scandinavia 69, Colby 50
Roncalli 82, Manawa 30
St. Mary Catholic 95, Shiocton 69
Stratford 56, Marathon 45
Section 3=
Luther 54, River Ridge 48
Marshall 60, Darlington 49
Mineral Point 61, Cuba City 46
New Glarus 70, Belleville 61
Section 4=
Howards Grove 73, Valders 65
Milwaukee Academy of Science 85, St. John’s NW Military Academy 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65
Division 5=
Section 1=
Athens 45, McDonell Central 34
Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Section 2=
Columbus Catholic 51, Edgar 39
Gibraltar 81, Gillett 51
Newman Catholic 73, Spencer 45
Section 3=
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 49
Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 58
Potosi 64, Wauzeka-Steuben 57
Southwestern 74, Cassville 61
Section 4=
Cambria-Friesland 63, Rio 49
Fall River 57, Barneveld 55
Randolph 61, Lourdes Academy 45
Reedsville 55, Hustisford 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..