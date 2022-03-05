The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Kimberly 70, Marshfield 60
Neenah 63, Appleton North 48
Section 2=
De Pere 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
Menomonee Falls 95, Bay Port 49
Section 3=
Brookfield Central 70, West Allis Central 62
Middleton 60, Arrowhead 40
Sun Prairie 66, Brookfield East 65
Division 2=
Section 2=
Beaver Dam 77, Grafton 64
Nicolet 52, Cedarburg 46
Section 3=
DeForest 65, Stoughton 47
Oregon 65, Monroe 56
Section 4=
Pewaukee 69, South Milwaukee 27
Whitnall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Whitefish Bay 39
Division 3=
Section 1=
Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38
West Salem 64, Wisconsin Dells 44
Section 2=
Brillion 64, Denmark 63
Freedom 58, Wrightstown 39
Kewaunee 43, Kiel 42
Northland Pines 71, Xavier 61
Section 3=
Columbus 65, Lodi 52
Edgewood 73, Richland Center 39
Section 4=
Brown Deer def. Saint Thomas More, forfeit
Division 4=
Section 2=
Roncalli 82, Manawa 30
St. Mary Catholic 95, Shiocton 69
Stratford 56, Marathon 45
Section 3=
Luther 54, River Ridge 48
Marshall 60, Darlington 49
Section 4=
Howards Grove 73, Valders 65
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65
Division 5=
Section 1=
Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Section 2=
Columbus Catholic 51, Edgar 39
Gibraltar 81, Gillett 51
Newman Catholic 73, Spencer 45
Section 3=
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..