The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Kimberly 70, Marshfield 60

Neenah 63, Appleton North 48

Section 2=

De Pere 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Menomonee Falls 95, Bay Port 49

Section 3=

Brookfield Central 70, West Allis Central 62

Middleton 60, Arrowhead 40

Sun Prairie 66, Brookfield East 65

Division 2=

Section 2=

Beaver Dam 77, Grafton 64

Nicolet 52, Cedarburg 46

Section 3=

DeForest 65, Stoughton 47

Oregon 65, Monroe 56

Section 4=

Pewaukee 69, South Milwaukee 27

Whitnall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Whitefish Bay 39

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38

West Salem 64, Wisconsin Dells 44

Section 2=

Brillion 64, Denmark 63

Freedom 58, Wrightstown 39

Kewaunee 43, Kiel 42

Northland Pines 71, Xavier 61

Section 3=

Columbus 65, Lodi 52

Edgewood 73, Richland Center 39

Section 4=

Brown Deer def. Saint Thomas More, forfeit

Division 4=

Section 2=

Roncalli 82, Manawa 30

St. Mary Catholic 95, Shiocton 69

Stratford 56, Marathon 45

Section 3=

Luther 54, River Ridge 48

Marshall 60, Darlington 49

Section 4=

Howards Grove 73, Valders 65

Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65

Division 5=

Section 1=

Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

Section 2=

Columbus Catholic 51, Edgar 39

Gibraltar 81, Gillett 51

Newman Catholic 73, Spencer 45

Section 3=

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..