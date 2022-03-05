The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Sectional Champion=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton East 57, Neenah 36

Section 2=

De Pere 72, Germantown 66

Section 3=

Brookfield East 48, Arrowhead 40

Section 4=

Kettle Moraine 57, Oak Creek 28

Sectional Championship=

Division 2=

Section 1=

Menomonie 56, Lakeland 44

Section 2=

Notre Dame 53, Beaver Dam 44

Section 3=

Reedsburg Area 63, Union Grove 45

Section 4=

Pewaukee 72, Pius XI Catholic 54

Division 3=

Section 1=

St. Croix Falls 65, Altoona 45

Section 2=

Freedom 83, Brillion 46

Section 3=

Waupun 63, Edgewood 37

Section 4=

Dominican 48, Martin Luther 36

Division 4=

Section 1=

Neillsville 48, Phillips 42

Section 2=

Westfield Area 41, Bonduel 38

Section 3=

Mineral Point 61, New Glarus 43

Section 4=

Laconia 47, Racine Lutheran 45

Division 5=

Section 2=

Assumption 40, Laona-Wabeno 26

Section 3=

Highland 54, Bangor 49

Section 4=

Randolph 37, Albany 29

