GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Sectional Champion=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton East 57, Neenah 36
Section 2=
De Pere 72, Germantown 66
Section 3=
Brookfield East 48, Arrowhead 40
Section 4=
Kettle Moraine 57, Oak Creek 28
Sectional Championship=
Division 2=
Section 1=
Menomonie 56, Lakeland 44
Section 2=
Notre Dame 53, Beaver Dam 44
Section 3=
Reedsburg Area 63, Union Grove 45
Section 4=
Pewaukee 72, Pius XI Catholic 54
Division 3=
Section 1=
St. Croix Falls 65, Altoona 45
Section 2=
Freedom 83, Brillion 46
Section 3=
Waupun 63, Edgewood 37
Section 4=
Dominican 48, Martin Luther 36
Division 4=
Section 1=
Neillsville 48, Phillips 42
Section 2=
Westfield Area 41, Bonduel 38
Section 3=
Mineral Point 61, New Glarus 43
Section 4=
Laconia 47, Racine Lutheran 45
Division 5=
Section 2=
Assumption 40, Laona-Wabeno 26
Section 3=
Highland 54, Bangor 49
Section 4=
Randolph 37, Albany 29
