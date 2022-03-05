Phoenix Suns (51-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (39-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Bucks have gone 22-12 in home games. Milwaukee scores 113.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Suns have gone 23-5 away from home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference giving up just 105.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Bucks 131-107 in their last meeting on Feb. 11. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 27 points, and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 54.3% and averaging 29.4 points for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cameron Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Devin Booker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 117.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

