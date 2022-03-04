By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin made Chucky Hepburn the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris in 2001-02. Hepburn has Hepburn has rewarded the Badgers’ faith in him many times over. Hepburn delivered one of the biggest shots in recent program history Tuesday when he banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in the 10th-ranked Badgers’ 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue. That victory gave Wisconsin at least a share of the Big Ten title. Wisconsin can win the championship outright by beating Nebraska on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.