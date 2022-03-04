NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening lower as a strong jobs reports wasn’t nearly enough to quell the market’s worries about Russia’s continued pounding of Ukraine. Stock indexes opened lower, investors continued to shovel money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, and crude oil prices spiked higher again. European markets were down even more and Asian markets closed lower overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The losses came even as the government reported a burst of hiring last month. The latest market jitters came after Russian forces attacked and captured a nuclear plant in Ukraine, the biggest in Europe.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to follow Asia and Europe lower while oil prices moderated Friday as investors assessed the deepening impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wall Street, the futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.9%. Benchmarks fell in Europe and Asia.

Investors will be eying the monthly jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department, which is expected to confirm that businesses continued to hire at a brisk pace in February after a very strong start to the year.

Russian forces gained ground, shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and sparking a fire early Friday as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city.

But authorities said the blaze was safely extinguished. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant’s reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.

Germany’s DAX, the CAC 40 in Paris and Britain’s FTSE 100 were all down more than 3.5% in midday trading.

China was preparing to open the annual session Saturday of its largely ceremonial legislature, with the focus likely to be squarely on boosting growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2.2% to 25,985.47 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 2.5% to 21,905.29. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 1.2% to 2,713.43. The Shanghai Composite index lost 1% to 3,447.65.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 7,110.80.

Major indexes are on pace for weekly losses, as meanwhile bond yields were mostly steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.78% Friday from 1.85% late Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% on Thursday, the Dow slid 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%.

Stocks had rallied mid-week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at a policy meeting later this month. That reassured investors worried he might back more aggressive moves to fight inflation.

Powell warned Thursday that the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies. Russia is a key oil producer and prices have been rising as global supplies are threatened by the conflict, raising concerns that persistent inflation could become even hotter.

Global supply chains already were disrupted by the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine will have ripple effects way beyond Europe, Tim Uy of Moody’s Analytics said in a report.

“The United States, for example, does not rely on direct energy imports from Russia or the Ukraine, but does have significant indirect energy exposure through the goods and services it imports from Europe and Asia that are produced using Russian energy,” the report said.

The Fed and other central banks face the high-risk challenge in raising interest rates enough to cool price pressures without triggering another recession.

“For a world that was already grappling with worryingly high (cost-push) inflation before Ukraine’s invasion, the surge in commodity prices from the geo-political spill-over is not merely an inconvenience, but rather a binding economic threat,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

Early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude was up $2.31 to $109.98 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.93 to $107.67 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international price standard, added $2.10 to $112.56.

Trading on the Moscow exchange, after briefly opening Monday, has remained closed throughout the week. Russia’s ruble lost about 5% against the U.S. dollar and is worth less than 1 cent. It has plunged since Western governments imposed sanctions that cut off much of Russia’s access to the global financial system.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar bought 115.38 Japanese yen, down from 115.47 on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.0971 from $1.1066.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.