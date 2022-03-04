The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional Second Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton East 77, Chippewa Falls 57

Appleton North 61, Stevens Point 52, OT

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35

Hortonville 51, Hudson 40

Kimberly 78, Eau Claire North 56

Marshfield 80, D.C. Everest 64

Neenah 75, Oshkosh West 43

Superior 67, Wausau West 53

Section 2=

Bay Port 112, Kaukauna 98

De Pere 95, Hartford Union 62

Germantown 74, Sheboygan North 72

Green Bay East 88, Milwaukee Riverside University 74

Homestead 101, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 70

Marquette University 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 74

Menomonee Falls 61, Fond du Lac 40

Milwaukee King 57, Green Bay Preble 42

Section 3=

Arrowhead 64, Verona Area 45

Brookfield Central 83, Madison West 73

Brookfield East 75, Waunakee 63

Madison East 73, Hamilton 53

Madison La Follette 90, Watertown 62

Middleton 45, Wauwatosa East 40

Sun Prairie 76, Madison Memorial 63

West Allis Central 73, Oconomowoc 68

Section 4=

Franklin 74, Beloit Memorial 56

Janesville Parker 79, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 71

Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 61

Mukwonago 84, Janesville Craig 75

Oak Creek 48, Kenosha Tremper 33

Racine Case 75, Kenosha Indian Trail 61

Racine Horlick 60, Kenosha Bradford 58

Waukesha South 70, Badger 44

Division 2=

Section 1=

Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Wausau East 55

La Crosse Central 87, New Richmond 61

Medford Area 60, New London 49

Merrill 64, Mosinee 60

Onalaska 58, Menomonie 43

Rhinelander 61, Shawano 56, OT

River Falls 77, Holmen 45

Tomah 77, Rice Lake 74, OT

Section 2=

Ashwaubenon 79, Green Bay Southwest 53

Beaver Dam 56, Slinger 53

Cedarburg 61, West Bend East 59

Grafton 68, Plymouth 63

Nicolet 59, West Bend West 54

Notre Dame 60, Pulaski 50

Oshkosh North 56, Seymour 48

West De Pere 86, Luxemburg-Casco 75

Section 3=

Burlington 70, Union Grove 47

DeForest 68, McFarland 53

Milton 57, Wilmot Union 44

Monroe 48, Sauk Prairie 35

Oregon 77, Monona Grove 50

Stoughton 49, Mount Horeb 37

Waukesha West 56, Fort Atkinson 53

Westosha Central 61, Delavan-Darien 40

Section 4=

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, New Berlin West 72

Milwaukee Lutheran 83, Pius XI Catholic 77

Pewaukee 89, Greendale 34

South Milwaukee 65, Greenfield 64

Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Golda Meir 56

Whitefish Bay 52, Milw. Washington 40

Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 55

Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 45

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 44, Elk Mound 36

Baldwin-Woodville 69, St. Croix Falls 53

Osceola 81, Prescott 74

Saint Croix Central 52, Bloomer 49

Stanley-Boyd 64, Black River Falls 62

West Salem 72, Westby 52

Wisconsin Dells 58, Mauston 56, OT

Section 2=

Brillion 64, Oostburg 47

Denmark 51, Southern Door 34

Freedom 66, Waupaca 45

Kewaunee 60, Campbellsport 57

Kiel 80, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, OT

Northland Pines 64, Clintonville 51

Wrightstown 53, Peshtigo 48

Xavier 83, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61

Section 3=

Columbus 54, Evansville 35

Edgewood 69, Platteville 47

Kewaskum 43, Ripon 40

Laconia 59, Omro 52

Lake Country Lutheran 84, Watertown Luther Prep 45

Lodi 76, Turner 70

North Fond du Lac 77, Mayville 71

Richland Center 58, Dodgeville 46

Section 4=

Big Foot 72, Lakeside Lutheran 47

Catholic Memorial 56, Lake Mills 55

Dominican 90, Milwaukee North 52

Martin Luther 53, East Troy 40

Racine St. Catherine’s 62, Whitewater 45

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cameron 71, Cumberland 52

Durand 67, Mondovi 58

Elmwood/Plum City 54, Whitehall 37

Fall Creek 56, Neillsville 46

Grantsburg 67, Phillips 36

Ladysmith 73, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40

Spring Valley 78, Regis 45

Unity 64, Chequamegon 51

Section 2=

Colby 60, Auburndale 56

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Markesan 34

Manawa 72, Bonduel 69

Marathon 86, Necedah 47

Roncalli 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Shiocton 75, Coleman 60

St. Mary Catholic 74, Crivitz 60

Stratford 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 50

Section 3=

Belleville 87, Cambridge 60

Cuba City 89, Iowa-Grant 39

Darlington 80, Poynette 52

Luther 62, Aquinas 49

Marshall 62, Brodhead 44

Mineral Point 54, Fennimore 51

New Glarus 72, Deerfield 54

River Ridge 59, Melrose-Mindoro 51

Section 4=

Howards Grove 82, Ozaukee 65

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 75, Johnson Creek 43

Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, The Prairie School 66

Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Kohler 60

St. John’s NW Military Academy 55, Hope Christian 54, OT

Valders 60, St. Marys Springs 57, OT

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Cedar Grove-Belgium 67

Division 5=

Section 1=

Athens 73, Bruce 57

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48, Flambeau 46

Hurley 80, Mellen 38

McDonell Central 43, Clear Lake 39

Northwood 80, South Shore 67

Prentice 60, Solon Springs 50

Turtle Lake 55, Owen-Withee 48

Section 2=

Columbus Catholic 69, Gresham Community 50

Edgar 83, Northland Lutheran 46

Florence 62, Lena 25

Gibraltar 63, Goodman/Pembine 50

Laona-Wabeno 58, Gillett 51

Newman Catholic 83, Pacelli 62

Spencer 70, Port Edwards 49

Three Lakes 63, Elcho 42

Section 3=

Bangor 70, Loyal 45

Blair-Taylor 56, Brookwood 40

Cassville 54, Seneca 53

Hillsboro 76, Alma/Pepin 58

Potosi 57, North Crawford 46

Royall 48, Pittsville 29

Southwestern 71, Benton 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, Highland 54

Section 4=

Catholic Central 43, Cambria-Friesland 35

Fall River 62, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 46

Hustisford 77, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 73

Randolph 73, Central Wisconsin Christian 46

Reedsville 47, Sheboygan Christian 41

Rio 41, University Lake/Trinity 40

