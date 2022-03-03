By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan likely to keep Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. The conservative-controlled court had previously said it would not make significant changes to the boundary lines that were already in place and created by Republicans in 2011. The Evers plan preserves maps favorable to Republicans, but it was slightly less favorable than the plans submitted by the GOP legislative majorities.

