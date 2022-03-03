The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Heritage Christian 68, Kenosha Christian Life 22

Waukesha West 63, Muskego 34

WIAA Playoffs=

Sectional Semifinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton East 67, Superior 33

Neenah 65, Hortonville 60

Section 2=

De Pere 58, Milwaukee DSHA 34

Germantown 90, Kaukauna 87

Section 3=

Arrowhead 59, Sun Prairie 41

Brookfield East 46, Waunakee 41

Section 4=

Kettle Moraine 81, Janesville Craig 37

Oak Creek 45, Franklin 33

Division 2=

Section 1=

Lakeland 58, Mosinee 56

Menomonie 65, Rice Lake 42

Section 2=

Beaver Dam 61, Cedarburg 57

Notre Dame 53, Fox Valley Lutheran 16

Section 3=

Reedsburg Area 73, DeForest 45

Union Grove 55, Waukesha West 53

Section 4=

Pewaukee 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 27

Pius XI Catholic 80, Whitefish Bay 36

Division 3=

Section 1=

Altoona 53, West Salem 49

St. Croix Falls 75, Prescott 54

Section 2=

Brillion 65, Kiel 43

Freedom 67, Xavier 41

Section 3=

Edgewood 49, Columbus 28

Waupun 50, Kewaskum 47

Section 4=

Dominican 38, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 33

Martin Luther 40, Lake Mills 35

Division 4=

Section 1=

Neillsville 34, Fall Creek 28

Phillips 54, Ladysmith 51

Section 2=

Bonduel 57, St. Mary Catholic 46

Westfield Area 59, Auburndale 29

Section 3=

Mineral Point 63, Aquinas 55

New Glarus 52, Pardeeville 33

Section 4=

Laconia 42, St. Marys Springs 30

Racine Lutheran 56, The Prairie School 51

Division 5=

Section 1=

McDonell Central 62, Prairie Farm 52

Northwood 50, Hurley 43

Section 2=

Assumption 50, Edgar 42

Laona-Wabeno 57, Three Lakes 36

Section 3=

Bangor 56, Blair-Taylor 50

Highland 57, Belmont 46

Section 4=

Albany 64, Argyle 31

Randolph 58, Oakfield 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..