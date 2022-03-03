The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Heritage Christian 68, Kenosha Christian Life 22
Waukesha West 63, Muskego 34
WIAA Playoffs=
Sectional Semifinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton East 67, Superior 33
Section 2=
Germantown 90, Kaukauna 87
Section 3=
Arrowhead 59, Sun Prairie 41
Section 4=
Kettle Moraine 81, Janesville Craig 37
Division 2=
Section 1=
Menomonie 65, Rice Lake 42
Section 2=
Notre Dame 53, Fox Valley Lutheran 16
Section 3=
Reedsburg Area 73, DeForest 45
Section 4=
Pewaukee 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 27
Pius XI Catholic 80, Whitefish Bay 36
Division 3=
Section 1=
St. Croix Falls 75, Prescott 54
Section 2=
Brillion 65, Kiel 43
Freedom 67, Xavier 41
Section 3=
Edgewood 49, Columbus 28
Waupun 50, Kewaskum 47
Section 4=
Martin Luther 40, Lake Mills 35
Division 4=
Section 1=
Neillsville 34, Fall Creek 28
Phillips 54, Ladysmith 51
Section 2=
Bonduel 57, St. Mary Catholic 46
Section 3=
Mineral Point 63, Aquinas 55
New Glarus 52, Pardeeville 32
Section 4=
Laconia 42, St. Marys Springs 30
Division 5=
Section 1=
McDonell Central 62, Prairie Farm 52
Northwood 50, Hurley 43
Section 2=
Assumption 50, Edgar 42
Section 4=
Albany 64, Argyle 31
