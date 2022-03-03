PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of three Mexican cousins whose bodies were found in a vacant lot last month. A police spokesman identified the suspect as 21-year-old Juan Vargas. Jail records say Vargas was booked on suspicion of crimes that included murder and kidnapping. He was arrested after being tied to a a truck belonging to one of the victims that was found being driven by another man who said he bought it at far below market value. It wasn’t clear whether Vargas had an attorney who could speak on his behalf

