DEER PARK, Mich. (AP) — A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Atlanta is well preserved in the coldest of the Great Lakes. That’s according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan. Sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta. The ship was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm. Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned.

