MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world’s best cheese for the second consecutive time in the World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin. The cheese from Bern, Switzerland, made its maker, Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus, a three-time winner. Spycher also won in 2020 and 2008. The cheese is called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP. It earned a score of 98.423 out of 100. Wisconsin cheesemakers fared well, with seven of the 20 finalists and winning 45 best-of-class categories. In addition, cheese curds debuted in this year’s contest. The state swept both the regular and flavored categories. The contest is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world. It started Tuesday with 2,978 entries from 29 countries and 33 states.

