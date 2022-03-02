LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American Conor McDermott-Mostowsky and Japan’s Yuka Takahashi set track records in 1,000-meter events at the International University Sports Federation Championship as international speedskating races returned to Lake Placid’s renowned James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval. McDermott-Mostowsky won the men’s race in 1 minute, 14.78 seconds and Takahashi finished the women’s event in 1:22.93. Veronika Antosova of the Czech Republic claimed the first gold medal of the four-day competition, winning the women’s 3,000 meters in 4:38.77. Germany’s Fridtjof Petzold won gold in the men’s 5,000 meters. Competition continues Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.