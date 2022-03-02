FOND DU LAC, Wis. — One of two men convicted in a fatal shooting in Fond du Lac County has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 31 years. Twenty-six-year-old Devon Neuman was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 shooting death of Logan Foster. Neuman was convicted by a jury in July of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A judge can consider a parole eligibility date. Officials say Neuman and Jesse Schultz tried to rob the victim outside the Press Box Tavern in Fond du Lac before he was killed. Schultz was earlier sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in the slaying.

