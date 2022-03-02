MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee has fired coach Pat Baldwin one day after a first-round loss in the Horizon League Tournament concluded his fifth straight losing season. The Panthers went 57-92 overall and 34-59 in league play under Baldwin. Milwaukee finished 10-22 this season as former five-star recruit Patrick Baldwin played just 11 games while dealing with injuries. Patrick Baldwin is Pat Baldwin’s son. Pat Baldwin came to Milwaukee after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Northwestern. He was on Northwestern’s staff when the Wildcats made their lone NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

