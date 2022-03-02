MILWAUKEE (AP) — A criminal complaint says a man accused of opening fire inside a Milwaukee precinct station told investigators he hoped officers would return fire and kill him. Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of firing his pistol three times in the District Five station last week where he had gone to inquire about his friend who had died in police custody. No one at the station was struck by gunfire. The complaint filed Wednesday says Parker-Bell fled from the station and was later shot and injured by police several blocks away. The criminal complaint against Parker-Bell includes one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

