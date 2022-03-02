By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, FATIMA HUSSEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited Wisconsin to promote one of his top accomplishments, a bipartisan infrastructure measure that will distribute billions of dollars to fix roads, bridges and other public works. Biden is struggling to regain his political footing as the midterm elections approach. His trip was part of a customary post-State of the Union blitz that enlisted Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet officials, who fanned out across the country to showcase the administration’s plans. Biden shook hands with workers at a bridge that connects Wisconsin and Minnesota. It is a perennial candidate for replacement because it’s too corroded to support heavy trucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.