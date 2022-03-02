By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Wisc. (AP) — One day after his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden is headed to Wisconsin to promote his infrastructure legislation. The trip is part of a White House effort to have the president on the road more this year as Democrats try to limit their losses in the upcoming midterm elections. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to North Carolina, and Cabinet officials fanned out around the country as the administration tries to salvage Biden’s agenda even as he deals with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

