The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hope 76, Brookfield Academy 60
Saint Thomas More 63, South Milwaukee 60
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Oshkosh West 72, Appleton West 63
Section 2=
Fond du Lac 71, Sheboygan South 52
Section 3=
Madison West 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 65
Watertown 90, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 34
Section 4=
Badger 64, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42
Division 2=
Section 1=
Holmen 63, La Crosse Logan 49
Menomonie 56, Sparta 42
Merrill 78, Ashland 54
New Richmond 63, Hayward 48
Rhinelander 74, Antigo 39
Wausau East 76, Lakeland 50
Section 2=
Grafton 98, Milwaukee Madison 59
Green Bay Southwest 76, Menasha 72
Luxemburg-Casco 58, Marinette 48
Pulaski 68, Green Bay West 36
Slinger 56, Milwaukee Vincent 42
West Bend West 67, Port Washington 62
Section 3=
Delavan-Darien 61, Waterford 59
McFarland 67, Reedsburg Area 51
Monona Grove 68, Portage 55
Sauk Prairie 57, Baraboo 46
Union Grove 72, Racine Park 53
Wilmot Union 49, Elkhorn Area 46
Section 4=
Greendale 55, Waukesha North 54
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Arts 54
Milwaukee Lutheran 92, Milwaukee South 41
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Cudahy 43
New Berlin West 71, Milw. Bay View 56
Shorewood 87, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 56
Division 3=
Section 1=
Adams-Friendship 47, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46
Black River Falls 73, Viroqua 43
Bloomer 49, Amery 28
Mauston 74, Arcadia 48
Osceola 74, Ellsworth 69
Somerset 47, Spooner 42
St. Croix Falls 69, Barron 55
Westby 71, Altoona 63
Section 2=
Clintonville 66, Amherst 50
Denmark 78, Two Rivers 38
Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44
Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 46
Oostburg 65, Chilton 50
Southern Door 61, New Holstein 52
Waupaca 50, Little Chute 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Oconto Falls 34
Wrightstown 71, Menominee Indian 40
Xavier 78, Tomahawk 27
Section 3=
Evansville 60, Prairie du Chien 51
Kewaskum 62, Waupun 47
North Fond du Lac 62, Berlin 61
Omro 60, Lomira 58
Platteville 69, Clinton 62
Richland Center 80, River Valley 75
Ripon 78, Wautoma 77, OT
Turner 52, Edgerton 46
Watertown Luther Prep 84, Winneconne 62
Section 4=
Big Foot 55, Racine Lutheran 31
Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee School of Languages 49
Lake Mills 61, Shoreland Lutheran 56, OT
Martin Luther 74, Kenosha Reuther 30
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 86, Messmer 65
Milwaukee North 85, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 15
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 89, University School of Milwaukee 86
Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 30
Racine St. Catherine’s 81, Jefferson 52
Whitewater 60, Saint Francis 56
Division 4=
Section 1=
Chequamegon 62, Boyceville 41
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Shell Lake 58
Cumberland 54, Glenwood City 40
Elmwood/Plum City 81, Cadott 52
Mondovi 57, Colfax 45
Neillsville 77, Osseo-Fairchild 44
Phillips 48, Washburn 45
Regis 58, Augusta 52
Unity 84, Webster 48
Section 2=
Auburndale 79, Montello 35
Colby 82, Abbotsford 59
Crivitz 67, Crandon 29
Manawa 66, Mishicot 58
Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Oconto 61
Markesan 60, Princeton/Green Lake 40
Necedah 57, Westfield Area 43
Shiocton 68, Algoma 55
Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Nekoosa 50
Section 3=
Aquinas 85, Riverdale 28
Brodhead 76, Parkview 40
Cambridge 75, Wisconsin Heights 62
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 38
Fennimore 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 49
Iowa-Grant 55, Cashton 51
Melrose-Mindoro 73, Lancaster 47
New Glarus 79, Waterloo 48
Poynette 78, Pardeeville 61
Section 4=
Cedar Grove-Belgium 77, Random Lake 47
Hope Christian 108, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 36
Johnson Creek 69, Kenosha Christian Life 58
Kohler 85, Horicon 50
Ozaukee 63, Living Word Lutheran 60
St. John’s NW Military Academy 59, Heritage Christian 45
The Prairie School 85, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 49
Valders 85, Destiny 48
Williams Bay 68, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Dodgeland 47
Division 5=
Section 1=
Athens 63, Rib Lake 49
Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38
Clear Lake 89, Gilman 32
Drummond 75, Winter 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Thorp 45
Flambeau 62, Clayton 41
Hurley 67, Birchwood 16
McDonell Central 69, Prairie Farm 24
Mellen 70, Bayfield 60
Northwood 51, Luck 36
Owen-Withee 52, New Auburn 44
Prentice 94, Mercer 50
Siren 57, Frederic 40
Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 43
South Shore 94, Butternut 59
Turtle Lake 92, Cornell 44
Section 2=
Columbus Catholic 69, Tigerton 22
Edgar 56, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 14
Florence 88, White Lake 34
Gibraltar 72, Suring 25
Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 49
Goodman/Pembine 65, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24
Gresham Community 48, Wild Rose 47
Lena 69, Bowler 42
Newman Catholic 77, Tri-County 30
Niagara 64, Elcho 54
Northland Lutheran 61, Rosholt 45
Pacelli 68, Assumption 50
Port Edwards 71, Marion 32
Spencer 56, Almond-Bancroft 46
Three Lakes 89, Wausaukee 16
Section 3=
Alma/Pepin 73, Greenwood 42
Bangor 75, Wonewoc-Center 46
Benton 65, Belmont 54
Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 37
Brookwood 61, Coulee Christian-Providence 41
Cassville 74, Ithaca 67
Highland 66, De Soto 48
Hillsboro 63, New Lisbon 43
Loyal 48, Gilmanton 42
North Crawford 60, Kickapoo 23
Pittsville 52, Lincoln 39
Potosi 58, Shullsburg 26
Royall 55, Eleva-Strum 40
Seneca 72, Weston 28
Southwestern 82, La Farge/Youth Initiative 16
Section 4=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 51, Argyle 35
Barneveld 59, Black Hawk 49
Cambria-Friesland 85, Juda 46
Catholic Central 57, Pecatonica 43
Central Wisconsin Christian 69, Young Coggs Prep 46
Fall River 65, Madison Country Day 51
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 89, Eastbrook Academy 47
Hustisford 66, Valley Christian 35
Lourdes Academy 94, Stockbridge 62
Oakfield 44, Hilbert 41
Randolph 78, Sevastopol 44
Reedsville 67, Wayland Academy 54
Rio 47, Monticello 43
Sheboygan Christian 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45
University Lake/Trinity 68, Albany 46
