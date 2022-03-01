The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional First Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Oshkosh West 72, Appleton West 63

Section 2=

Fond du Lac 71, Sheboygan South 52

Section 3=

Madison West 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 65

Section 4=

Badger 64, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42

Division 2=

Section 1=

Holmen 63, La Crosse Logan 49

Menomonie 56, Sparta 42

Merrill 78, Ashland 54

New Richmond 63, Hayward 48

Rhinelander 74, Antigo 39

Wausau East 76, Lakeland 50

Section 2=

Grafton 98, Milwaukee Madison 59

Green Bay Southwest 76, Menasha 72

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Marinette 48

Pulaski 68, Green Bay West 36

Slinger 56, Milwaukee Vincent 42

West Bend West 67, Port Washington 62

Section 3=

Delavan-Darien 61, Waterford 59

McFarland 67, Reedsburg Area 51

Monona Grove 68, Portage 55

Sauk Prairie 57, Baraboo 46

Union Grove 72, Racine Park 53

Wilmot Union 49, Elkhorn Area 46

Section 4=

Greendale 55, Waukesha North 54

Milwaukee Lutheran 92, Milwaukee South 41

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Cudahy 43

New Berlin West 71, Milw. Bay View 56

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 47, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46

Black River Falls 73, Viroqua 43

Bloomer 49, Amery 28

Mauston 74, Arcadia 48

Somerset 47, Spooner 42

St. Croix Falls 69, Barron 55

Westby 71, Altoona 63

Section 2=

Clintonville 66, Amherst 50

Denmark 78, Two Rivers 38

Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44

Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 46

Oostburg 65, Chilton 50

Southern Door 61, New Holstein 52

Waupaca 50, Little Chute 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Oconto Falls 34

Wrightstown 71, Menominee Indian 40

Xavier 78, Tomahawk 27

Section 3=

Evansville 60, Prairie du Chien 51

Kewaskum 62, Waupun 47

Omro 60, Lomira 58

Platteville 69, Clinton 62

Richland Center 80, River Valley 75

Turner 52, Edgerton 46

Watertown Luther Prep 84, Winneconne 62

Section 4=

Big Foot 55, Racine Lutheran 31

Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee School of Languages 49

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 86, Messmer 65

Milwaukee North 85, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 15

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 89, University School of Milwaukee 86

Whitewater 60, Saint Francis 56

Division 4=

Section 1=

Chequamegon 62, Boyceville 41

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Shell Lake 58

Cumberland 54, Glenwood City 40

Mondovi 57, Colfax 45

Neillsville 77, Osseo-Fairchild 44

Phillips 48, Washburn 45

Unity 84, Webster 48

Section 2=

Auburndale 79, Montello 35

Colby 82, Abbotsford 59

Crivitz 67, Crandon 29

Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Oconto 61

Markesan 60, Princeton/Green Lake 40

Necedah 57, Westfield Area 43

Shiocton 68, Algoma 55

Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Nekoosa 50

Section 3=

Brodhead 76, Parkview 40

Cambridge 75, Wisconsin Heights 62

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 38

Fennimore 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 49

Iowa-Grant 55, Cashton 51

Melrose-Mindoro 73, Lancaster 47

New Glarus 79, Waterloo 48

Poynette 78, Pardeeville 61

Section 4=

Cedar Grove-Belgium 77, Random Lake 47

Johnson Creek 69, Kenosha Christian Life 58

Kohler 85, Horicon 50

Ozaukee 63, Living Word Lutheran 60

Division 5=

Section 1=

Athens 63, Rib Lake 49

Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38

Clear Lake 89, Gilman 32

Drummond 75, Winter 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Thorp 45

Flambeau 62, Clayton 41

Hurley 67, Birchwood 16

McDonell Central 69, Prairie Farm 24

Mellen 70, Bayfield 60

Northwood 51, Luck 36

Prentice 94, Mercer 50

Siren 57, Frederic 40

Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 43

South Shore 94, Butternut 59

Turtle Lake 92, Cornell 44

Section 2=

Columbus Catholic 69, Tigerton 22

Edgar 56, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 14

Florence 88, White Lake 34

Gibraltar 72, Suring 25

Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 49

Gresham Community 48, Wild Rose 47

Lena 69, Bowler 42

Newman Catholic 77, Tri-County 30

Northland Lutheran 61, Rosholt 45

Port Edwards 71, Marion 32

Spencer 56, Almond-Bancroft 46

Three Lakes 89, Wausaukee 16

Section 3=

Alma/Pepin 73, Greenwood 42

Bangor 75, Wonewoc-Center 46

Benton 65, Belmont 54

Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 37

Cassville 74, Ithaca 67

Highland 66, De Soto 48

Hillsboro 63, New Lisbon 43

Loyal 48, Gilmanton 42

Potosi 58, Shullsburg 29

Royall 55, Eleva-Strum 40

Seneca 72, Weston 28

Section 4=

Barneveld 59, Black Hawk 49

Cambria-Friesland 85, Juda 46

Catholic Central 57, Pecatonica 43

Central Wisconsin Christian 69, Young Coggs Prep 46

Hustisford 66, Valley Christian 35

Lourdes Academy 94, Stockbridge 62

Oakfield 44, Hilbert 41

Randolph 78, Sevastopol 44

Reedsville 67, Wayland Academy 54

Rio 47, Monticello 43

Sheboygan Christian 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45

University Lake/Trinity 68, Albany 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

