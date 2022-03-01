The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional First Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Oshkosh West 72, Appleton West 63

Section 2=

Fond du Lac 71, Sheboygan South 52

Section 3=

Madison West 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 65

Division 2=

Section 1=

Menomonie 56, Sparta 42

Merrill 78, Ashland 54

Rhinelander 74, Antigo 39

Wausau East 76, Lakeland 50

Section 2=

Grafton 98, Milwaukee Madison 59

Green Bay Southwest 76, Menasha 72

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Marinette 48

Section 3=

McFarland 67, Reedsburg Area 51

Sauk Prairie 57, Baraboo 46

Wilmot Union 49, Elkhorn Area 46

Section 4=

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Cudahy 43

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 47, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46

Black River Falls 73, Viroqua 43

Somerset 47, Spooner 42

Section 2=

Clintonville 66, Amherst 50

Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44

Oostburg 65, Chilton 50

Southern Door 61, New Holstein 52

Waupaca 50, Little Chute 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Oconto Falls 34

Xavier 78, Tomahawk 27

Section 3=

Evansville 60, Prairie du Chien 51

Kewaskum 62, Waupun 47

Turner 52, Edgerton 46

Section 4=

Big Foot 55, Racine Lutheran 31

Division 4=

Section 1=

Unity 84, Webster 48

Section 2=

Auburndale 79, Montello 35

Colby 82, Abbotsford 59

Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Oconto 61

Shiocton 68, Algoma 55

Section 3=

Brodhead 76, Parkview 40

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 38

Fennimore 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 49

Melrose-Mindoro 73, Lancaster 47

New Glarus 79, Waterloo 48

Section 4=

Cedar Grove-Belgium 77, Random Lake 47

Division 5=

Section 1=

Athens 63, Rib Lake 49

Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38

Drummond 75, Winter 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Thorp 45

Flambeau 62, Clayton 41

Hurley 67, Birchwood 16

McDonell Central 69, Prairie Farm 24

Northwood 51, Luck 36

Siren 57, Frederic 40

Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 43

Section 2=

Columbus Catholic 69, Tigerton 22

Gibraltar 72, Suring 25

Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 49

Newman Catholic 77, Tri-County 30

Port Edwards 71, Marion 32

Section 3=

Benton 65, Belmont 54

Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 37

Highland 66, De Soto 48

Hillsboro 63, New Lisbon 43

Potosi 58, Shullsburg 29

Royall 55, Eleva-Strum 40

Section 4=

Cambria-Friesland 85, Juda 46

Catholic Central 57, Pecatonica 43

Hustisford 66, Valley Christian 35

Lourdes Academy 94, Stockbridge 62

Randolph 78, Sevastopol 44

Sheboygan Christian 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45

University Lake/Trinity 68, Albany 46

