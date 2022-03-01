The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Oshkosh West 72, Appleton West 63
Section 2=
Fond du Lac 71, Sheboygan South 52
Section 3=
Madison West 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 65
Division 2=
Section 1=
Menomonie 56, Sparta 42
Merrill 78, Ashland 54
Rhinelander 74, Antigo 39
Wausau East 76, Lakeland 50
Section 2=
Grafton 98, Milwaukee Madison 59
Green Bay Southwest 76, Menasha 72
Luxemburg-Casco 58, Marinette 48
Section 3=
McFarland 67, Reedsburg Area 51
Sauk Prairie 57, Baraboo 46
Wilmot Union 49, Elkhorn Area 46
Section 4=
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Cudahy 43
Division 3=
Section 1=
Adams-Friendship 47, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46
Black River Falls 73, Viroqua 43
Somerset 47, Spooner 42
Section 2=
Clintonville 66, Amherst 50
Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44
Oostburg 65, Chilton 50
Southern Door 61, New Holstein 52
Waupaca 50, Little Chute 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Oconto Falls 34
Xavier 78, Tomahawk 27
Section 3=
Evansville 60, Prairie du Chien 51
Kewaskum 62, Waupun 47
Turner 52, Edgerton 46
Section 4=
Big Foot 55, Racine Lutheran 31
Division 4=
Section 1=
Unity 84, Webster 48
Section 2=
Auburndale 79, Montello 35
Colby 82, Abbotsford 59
Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Oconto 61
Shiocton 68, Algoma 55
Section 3=
Brodhead 76, Parkview 40
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 38
Fennimore 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 49
Melrose-Mindoro 73, Lancaster 47
New Glarus 79, Waterloo 48
Section 4=
Cedar Grove-Belgium 77, Random Lake 47
Division 5=
Section 1=
Athens 63, Rib Lake 49
Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38
Drummond 75, Winter 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Thorp 45
Flambeau 62, Clayton 41
Hurley 67, Birchwood 16
McDonell Central 69, Prairie Farm 24
Northwood 51, Luck 36
Siren 57, Frederic 40
Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 43
Section 2=
Columbus Catholic 69, Tigerton 22
Gibraltar 72, Suring 25
Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 49
Newman Catholic 77, Tri-County 30
Port Edwards 71, Marion 32
Section 3=
Benton 65, Belmont 54
Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 37
Highland 66, De Soto 48
Hillsboro 63, New Lisbon 43
Potosi 58, Shullsburg 29
Royall 55, Eleva-Strum 40
Section 4=
Cambria-Friesland 85, Juda 46
Catholic Central 57, Pecatonica 43
Hustisford 66, Valley Christian 35
Lourdes Academy 94, Stockbridge 62
Randolph 78, Sevastopol 44
Sheboygan Christian 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45
University Lake/Trinity 68, Albany 46
