By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Saturday that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn. The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

