The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hurley 100, South Shore 80

Manitowoc Lincoln 66, Hortonville 46

Milwaukee King 80, Milw. Washington 72

Wisconsin School for the Deaf def. Waukesha Christian, forfeit

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..