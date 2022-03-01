By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (41-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (37-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 23-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.6 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.4.

The Heat are 26-12 in Eastern Conference play. Miami averages 109.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Heat won 113-104 in the last meeting on Dec. 9. Caleb Martin led the Heat with 28 points, and Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 123.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Heat: 9-1, averaging 113.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.