By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-hired investigator of Wisconsin’s 2020 election says the state Legislature should “take a hard look at decertification of the 2020 presidential election,” a move that GOP leaders have said they won’t take and that nonpartisan attorneys say is illegal. The release of Michael Gableman’s 136-page “interim report” on Tuesday comes amid a nationwide GOP effort to reshape elections following President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Gableman presented highlights of the report before the Assembly elections committee. He delineated a host of alleged problems with the 2020 election and recommendations, including eliminating the state’s bipartisan state elections commission.

