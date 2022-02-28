By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises because of an uncanny ability to win close games. The 10th-ranked Badgers have won their last 14 games that were decided by six points or fewer. This marks the first time since the introduction of the 3-point line in the 1986-87 season that a Division I team has such a long winning streak in games decided by two scores or less. Wisconsin needs to win just one of its two remaining games to earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.