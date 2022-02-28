MILWAUKEE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged in a fatal shooting at a downtown Milwaukee bar. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide in Feb. 10 shooting at Brownstone Lounge that left a 31-year-old employee, Krystal Tucker, dead. The Sussex man is also charged with two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury for gunshot wounds to two 23-year-old Milwaukee men at the Brownstone. According to a criminal complaint, Tate became belligerent when he was turned away from the bar because he didn’t meet the age requirement. Authorities say that as security began to escort him out, Tate pulled out a gun and started to shoot.

