WAUSAU, Wis. — A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding two others at a Wausau cemetery in 2019 has agreed to a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial. Sixty-seven-year-old Henry West pleaded no contest Monday to five of 17 charges he faced. He was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of arson. The 12 other counts were dismissed, but will be read in at sentencing. Investigators say West was still upset about being fired from the cemetery several years prior and fatally shot 52-year-old Patricia Grimm, who was an employee at Pine Grove Cemetery, on Oct. 3, 2019. A 60-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured.

