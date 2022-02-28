By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The report of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin won by President Joe Biden is expected to be made public soon. A spokesman for lead investigator Michael Gableman told WLUK-TV that the report was being turned over to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Monday before being made public. Vos spokeswoman Angela Joyce said Gableman would release the report, but she did not know when. Gableman and his spokesman have not returned messages seeking comment. Gableman is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee, a panel that has recently hosted several election conspiracy theorists.

