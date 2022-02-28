By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The report of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin won by President Joe Biden is expected to be made public on Monday. A spokesman for lead investigator Michael Gableman told WLUK-TV that the report is being turned over to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the morning before being made public in the afternoon. Gableman, his spokesman and Vos have not returned messages seeking comment. Gableman is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee, a panel that has hosted several election conspiracy theorists in recent weeks.

