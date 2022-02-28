MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin are questioning whether Gov. Tony Evers legally awarded about $2.4 million in federal stimulus money to Planned Parenthood, a move they claimed violated a state law prohibiting the funding of abortions. The groups, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, also said in a letter to Evers on Monday that the grant programs appeared to be unlawfully created and unlawfully administered. The letter seeks more information from Evers, a Democrat, about how the legality of creating two grant programs without approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature and awarding the grants to Planned Parenthood. Evers’ spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

