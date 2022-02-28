By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (30-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Charlotte. He’s second in the NBA averaging 29.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 22-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.2.

The Hornets are 20-19 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 103-99 on Jan. 11, with Terry Rozier scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.4 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Miles Bridges is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 120.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 113.4 points, 50.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: day to day (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.