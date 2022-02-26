MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after firing multiple shots at police staff in the lobby of Milwaukee’s District 5 police station. Chief Jeffrey Norman said it happened about 3 p.m. Friday. An officer shot back at the man, prompting him to run from the station. Norman says officers chased the suspect on foot, where “multiple” officers shot at him and hit him “multiple” times The man was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. The shooting is the s incident this week at the station. On Wednesday, Keishon D. Thomas died in a police holding cell at the station.

