The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton East 70, Kimberly 44
Hortonville 82, Hudson 41
Neenah 64, Wausau West 47
Superior 59, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Section 2=
De Pere 84, Sheboygan North 36
Germantown 87, Hartford Union 65
Kaukauna 71, Milwaukee King 58
Milwaukee DSHA 60, Homestead 59
Section 3=
Arrowhead 55, Madison La Follette 37
Brookfield East 62, Oconomowoc 22
Sun Prairie 58, Watertown 37
Waunakee 57, Verona Area 34
Section 4=
Franklin 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 31
Janesville Craig 71, Kenosha Bradford 65, OT
Kettle Moraine 83, Racine Case 27
Oak Creek 36, Mukwonago 33
Division 2=
Section 1=
Lakeland 50, Rhinelander 35
Menomonie 51, La Crosse Central 32
Mosinee 54, New London 30
Rice Lake 61, La Crosse Logan 36
Section 2=
Beaver Dam 60, Grafton 43
Cedarburg 63, Slinger 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, West De Pere 64
Notre Dame 81, Menasha 32
Section 3=
DeForest 58, Monona Grove 36
Union Grove 80, Wilmot Union 39
Waukesha West 61, Westosha Central 38
Section 4=
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, South Milwaukee 17
Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 58
Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 57
Whitefish Bay 64, Wauwatosa West 47
Division 3=
Section 1=
Altoona 49, Elk Mound 32
Prescott 54, Baldwin-Woodville 50
St. Croix Falls 76, Ellsworth 44
Section 2=
Brillion 64, Oostburg 62
Freedom 56, Wrightstown 31
Kiel 64, New Holstein 55
Xavier 54, Amherst 52
Section 3=
Columbus 65, Prairie du Chien 58
Edgewood 56, Edgerton 41
Kewaskum 74, Watertown Luther Prep 43
Section 4=
Dominican 50, University School of Milwaukee 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Milwaukee School of Languages 61
Lake Mills 53, Catholic Memorial 50
Martin Luther 65, Lakeside Lutheran 45
Division 4=
Section 1=
Fall Creek 44, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 35
Neillsville 38, Colfax 36
Phillips 82, Unity 38
Section 2=
Auburndale 48, Iola-Scandinavia 42
Bonduel 83, Shiocton 46
St. Mary Catholic 66, Oconto 55
Westfield Area 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36
Section 3=
Aquinas 55, Cuba City 54
Mineral Point 57, Lancaster 46
New Glarus 61, Brodhead 47
Pardeeville 44, Belleville 42
Section 4=
Laconia 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 31
Racine Lutheran 56, Milwaukee Academy of Science 52
St. Marys Springs 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59
The Prairie School 67, Dodgeland 35
Division 5=
Section 1=
Hurley 52, South Shore 43
McDonell Central 58, Clear Lake 33
Northwood 61, Siren 34
Prairie Farm 65, Gilman 41
Section 2=
Assumption 61, Athens 60
Edgar 53, Wild Rose 52
Laona-Wabeno 35, Gillett 29
Section 3=
Bangor 61, Royall 56
Belmont 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 59
Blair-Taylor 72, Eleva-Strum 38
Highland 45, Kickapoo 34
Section 4=
Albany 53, Rio 37
Argyle 61, McDonell Central 30
Oakfield 50, Lourdes Academy 45
Randolph 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..