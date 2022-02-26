The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton East 70, Kimberly 44

Hortonville 82, Hudson 41

Neenah 64, Wausau West 47

Superior 59, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Section 2=

De Pere 84, Sheboygan North 36

Germantown 87, Hartford Union 65

Kaukauna 71, Milwaukee King 58

Milwaukee DSHA 60, Homestead 59

Section 3=

Arrowhead 55, Madison La Follette 37

Brookfield East 62, Oconomowoc 22

Sun Prairie 58, Watertown 37

Waunakee 57, Verona Area 34

Section 4=

Franklin 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 31

Janesville Craig 71, Kenosha Bradford 65, OT

Kettle Moraine 83, Racine Case 27

Oak Creek 36, Mukwonago 33

Division 2=

Section 1=

Lakeland 50, Rhinelander 35

Menomonie 51, La Crosse Central 32

Mosinee 54, New London 30

Rice Lake 61, La Crosse Logan 36

Section 2=

Beaver Dam 60, Grafton 43

Cedarburg 63, Slinger 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, West De Pere 64

Notre Dame 81, Menasha 32

Section 3=

DeForest 58, Monona Grove 36

Union Grove 80, Wilmot Union 39

Waukesha West 61, Westosha Central 38

Section 4=

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, South Milwaukee 17

Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 58

Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 57

Whitefish Bay 64, Wauwatosa West 47

Division 3=

Section 1=

Altoona 49, Elk Mound 32

Prescott 54, Baldwin-Woodville 50

St. Croix Falls 76, Ellsworth 44

Section 2=

Brillion 64, Oostburg 62

Freedom 56, Wrightstown 31

Kiel 64, New Holstein 55

Xavier 54, Amherst 52

Section 3=

Columbus 65, Prairie du Chien 58

Edgewood 56, Edgerton 41

Kewaskum 74, Watertown Luther Prep 43

Section 4=

Dominican 50, University School of Milwaukee 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Milwaukee School of Languages 61

Lake Mills 53, Catholic Memorial 50

Martin Luther 65, Lakeside Lutheran 45

Division 4=

Section 1=

Fall Creek 44, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 35

Neillsville 38, Colfax 36

Phillips 82, Unity 38

Section 2=

Auburndale 48, Iola-Scandinavia 42

Bonduel 83, Shiocton 46

St. Mary Catholic 66, Oconto 55

Westfield Area 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36

Section 3=

Aquinas 55, Cuba City 54

Mineral Point 57, Lancaster 46

New Glarus 61, Brodhead 47

Pardeeville 44, Belleville 42

Section 4=

Laconia 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 31

Racine Lutheran 56, Milwaukee Academy of Science 52

St. Marys Springs 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59

The Prairie School 67, Dodgeland 35

Division 5=

Section 1=

Hurley 52, South Shore 43

McDonell Central 58, Clear Lake 33

Northwood 61, Siren 34

Prairie Farm 65, Gilman 41

Section 2=

Assumption 61, Athens 60

Edgar 53, Wild Rose 52

Laona-Wabeno 35, Gillett 29

Section 3=

Bangor 61, Royall 56

Belmont 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 59

Blair-Taylor 72, Eleva-Strum 38

Highland 45, Kickapoo 34

Section 4=

Albany 53, Rio 37

Argyle 61, McDonell Central 30

Oakfield 50, Lourdes Academy 45

Randolph 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..