The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fall Creek 86, Columbus Catholic 85

Howards Grove 81, Mishicot 15

Ithaca 88, La Farge 35

Northwestern 93, St. Croix Falls 75

Omro 66, Lourdes Academy 59

Oostburg 56, Wausau East 36

Riverdale 86, Weston 48

Stanley-Boyd 58, Neillsville 53

Superior 70, Solon Springs 56

Whitefish Bay 52, Milwaukee King 44

