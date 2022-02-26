MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette University in Milwaukee has received a $15 million gift from Camping World CEO and 1995 alum Marcus Lemonis. Lemonis, who stars in the CNBC reality TV show “The Profit,” was a javelin thrower for Marquette’s track team from 1991-95. Marquette announced the donation Saturday during its men’s basketball game with Butler. The $15 million gift will fund the renovation of the university’s Memorial Library. That building now will be known as the Lemonis Center for Student Success. Marquette president Michael Lovell says the center will serve as a hub for students in all majors to get access to any school-related resources they need.

