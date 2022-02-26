The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Wisconsin School for the Deaf 46, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 44

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional Second Round=

Division 1=

Section4=

Kettle Moraine 90, Janesville Parker 22

Section 1=

Appleton East 53, Appleton North 35

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Eau Claire North 45

Hortonville 82, Appleton West 25

Hudson 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Kimberly 58, Marshfield 51

Neenah 64, Stevens Point 58

Superior 61, D.C. Everest 45

Wausau West 60, Oshkosh West 43

Section 2=

De Pere 72, Sheboygan South 38

Fond du Lac 85, Kaukauna 71

Germantown 92, Green Bay East 38

Hartford Union 61, Bay Port 52

Homestead 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 29

Milwaukee DSHA 50, Menomonee Falls 43

Milwaukee King 61, Green Bay Preble 48

Sheboygan North 88, Milwaukee Riverside University 52

Section 3=

Arrowhead 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 28

Brookfield East 67, Madison West 15

Madison La Follette 61, Brookfield Central 38

Oconomowoc 65, Hamilton 46

Sun Prairie 52, Middleton 36

Verona Area 69, Madison Memorial 47

Watertown 77, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 14

Waunakee 67, Madison East 38

Section 4=

Franklin 61, Kenosha Tremper 33

Janesville Craig 80, Waukesha South 51

Kenosha Bradford 83, Beloit Memorial 56

Kenosha Indian Trail 60, Badger 44

Mukwonago 57, Muskego 47

Oak Creek 63, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 12

Racine Case 53, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39

Division 2=

Section1=

La Crosse Central 47, Sparta 36

Menomonie 59, New Richmond 40

Rice Lake 53, River Falls 40

Section2=

Beaver Dam 66, West Bend West 26

Cedarburg 78, Plymouth 43

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Green Bay Southwest 47

Menasha 56, Ashwaubenon 33

Notre Dame 74, Luxemburg-Casco 17

Slinger 71, Port Washington 40

West De Pere 81, Seymour 53

Section 1=

La Crosse Logan 54, Onalaska 49

Lakeland 72, Medford Area 41

Mosinee 59, Wausau East 51

New London 51, Shawano 34

Rhinelander 53, Ashland 43

Section 2=

Grafton 40, West Bend East 37

Section 3=

DeForest 63, Oregon 53

McFarland 47, Sauk Prairie 45

Monona Grove 66, Stoughton 55

Reedsburg Area 65, Mount Horeb 25

Union Grove 72, Elkhorn Area 37

Waukesha West 82, Milton 52

Westosha Central 63, Fort Atkinson 44

Wilmot Union 67, Waterford 59

Section 4=

New Berlin Eisenhower 83, West Allis Central 48

New Berlin West 64, Greenfield 35

Pewaukee 94, Waukesha North 47

Pius XI Catholic 62, Wauwatosa East 35

South Milwaukee 66, Greendale 48

Wauwatosa West 73, Shorewood 54

Whitefish Bay 64, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 25

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 28

Division 3=

Section 1=

Altoona 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 27

Baldwin-Woodville 46, Barron 33

Elk Mound 48, Stanley-Boyd 41

Ellsworth 65, Northwestern 57

Prescott 66, Somerset 65

St. Croix Falls 63, Osceola 31

West Salem 57, Adams-Friendship 29

Westby 35, Wisconsin Dells 33

Section 2=

Amherst 64, Menominee Indian 55

Brillion 46, Sheboygan Falls 41

Freedom 52, Clintonville 29

Kiel 58, Chilton 41

New Holstein 71, Two Rivers 48

Oostburg 55, Kewaunee 47

Wrightstown 59, Peshtigo 38

Xavier 72, Oconto Falls 52

Section 3=

Columbus 60, Platteville 55

Edgerton 62, Clinton 42

Edgewood 42, Richland Center 39

Kewaskum 70, Berlin 28

Omro 36, Lake Country Lutheran 34

Prairie du Chien 69, Evansville 34

Watertown Luther Prep 58, North Fond du Lac 52

Waupun 74, Winneconne 21

Section 4=

Catholic Memorial 52, Jefferson 43

Dominican 42, Brown Deer 33

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80, Messmer 16

Lake Mills 59, Big Foot 16

Lakeside Lutheran 62, East Troy 41

Martin Luther 67, Saint Thomas More 32

Milwaukee School of Languages 76, Brookfield Academy 58

University School of Milwaukee 61, Milwaukee North 17

Division 4=

Section 1=

Colfax 66, Cadott 38

Cumberland 84, Grantsburg 66

Fall Creek 47, Durand 45

Ladysmith 60, Shell Lake 34

Neillsville 58, Mondovi 27

Osseo-Fairchild 58, Regis 53

Phillips 78, Webster 30

Unity 46, Cameron 43

Section 2=

Auburndale 63, Abbotsford 61

Bonduel 46, Crandon 44

Iola-Scandinavia 48, Stratford 39

Oconto 64, Coleman 50

Shiocton 61, Mishicot 56

St. Mary Catholic 59, Algoma 24

Westfield Area 74, Colby 42

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Marathon 31

Section 3=

Aquinas 79, Boscobel 44

Belleville 58, Poynette 45

Brodhead 54, Waterloo 32

Cuba City 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 62

Lancaster 58, Luther 43

Marshall 74, Pardeeville 68

Mineral Point 67, Darlington 25

New Glarus 56, Cambridge 43

Section 4=

Dodgeland def. Salam School, forfeit

Laconia 67, Cedar Grove-Belgium 19

Manitowoc Lutheran 44, Howards Grove 39

Milwaukee Academy of Science 95, Palmyra-Eagle 37

Racine Lutheran 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54

St. Marys Springs 79, Ozaukee 52

The Prairie School 85, Living Word Lutheran 17

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 68, Valders 43

Division 5=

Section 1=

Clear Lake 55, Lake Holcombe 44

Gilman 38, Thorp 25

Hurley 66, Solon Springs 42

McDonell Central 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29

Northwood 75, Lac Courte Oreilles 32

Prairie Farm 52, Turtle Lake 49

Siren 49, Drummond 42

South Shore 52, Mellen 43

Section 2=

Assumption 49, Columbus Catholic 9

Athens 48, Spencer 43

Edgar 66, Gresham Community 60

Gillett 47, Florence 44

Laona-Wabeno 60, Oneida Nation 36

Niagara 46, Lena 37

Three Lakes 57, Suring 33

Wild Rose 62, Almond-Bancroft 44

Section 3=

Bangor 46, Loyal 35

Belmont 52, Ithaca 13

Blair-Taylor 84, Wonewoc-Center 39

Eleva-Strum 52, Lincoln 49

Highland 47, River Ridge 37

Kickapoo 66, Potosi/Cassville 48

Royall 59, Hillsboro 57

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, La Farge/Youth Initiative 36

Section 4=

Albany 52, Pecatonica 35

Argyle 60, Fall River 48

Catholic Central 33, Black Hawk 31

Lourdes Academy 40, Sevastopol 39

Oakfield 70, Hilbert 48

Randolph 60, Hustisford 40

Rio 62, Barneveld 56

Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Eastbrook Academy 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

