The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 84, Milwaukee North 54
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee School of Languages 54
Milwaukee Pulaski 63, Milw. Bay View 60
Milwaukee Riverside University 91, Milwaukee South 64
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72, Milwaukee Juneau 68
Milwaukee Vincent 86, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 51
Monroe 54, Portage 45
Monticello 62, Benton 46
University Lake/Trinity 67, Tenor/Veritas 54
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 69, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 32
