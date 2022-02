INDIANAPOLIS — Kamari McGee recorded 13 points as Green Bay broke its 11-game losing streak, easily defeating IUPUI 67-41. Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points on Saturday for the Phoenix, who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Nathan McClure led the Jaguars with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

