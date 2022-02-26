By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says his company has benefited from some “extraordinary luck” in finding acquisitions like BNSF railroad over the decades, but he hasn’t had much of that in recent years as Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile has grown to nearly $147 billion.

Buffett sought to reassure shareholders with his annual letter Saturday that he retains a strong appetite for acquisitions and stock investments, but he hasn’t found many of either that interest him at today’s inflated prices.

He blamed the continued low interest rates for helping drive up the price of stocks and whole companies alike, and in the past he has said that increasing competition from private equity buyers has made it hard to find good deals.

“From time to time, such possibilities are both numerous and blatantly attractive. Today, though, we find little that excites us,” Buffett wrote about the prospects for finding good stock investments.

Buffett’s letter is always well read in the business world because of his remarkably successful track record, but he kept his message focused on Berkshire’s businesses and didn’t mention politics or say much about the broader economy.

He also didn’t offer any new details about Berkshire’s succession planning in his first letter since saying last spring that Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel will one day replace him as CEO, although the 91-year-old Buffett has no plans to retire.

Berkshire has focused on growing the 90-odd businesses the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate already owns and repurchasing its own shares — something Buffett has invested $51.7 billion in over the last two years including $27 billion last year.

And despite the dearth of acquisitions and new investments Berkshire has continued to profit. The company reported making $39.6 billion, or $26,690 per Class A share, during the fourth quarter. That’s up from $35.8 billion, or $25,015 per Class A share, a year ago.

But those bottom line figures were inflated by paper gains on Berkshire’s investments, which is why Buffett maintains that operating earnings are a better measure of the company’s performance because they exclude investments and derivatives. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings jumped from $5.02 billion, or $3,224.74 per Class A share, to $7.3 billion, or $4,904.23 per Class A share, during the fourth quarter.

The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings per Class A share of $4,197.84 in the quarter.

Buffett said this year Berkshire will bring back the full slate of events surrounding the company’s annual meeting that used to routinely attract more than 40,000 people before the pandemic forced it to go virtual for the past two years. But anyone who wants to attend the April 30 meeting in Omaha to hear Buffett spend hours answering questions will have to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Berkshire owns an eclectic variety of companies, including BNSF, a number of large electric utilities, Geico insurance and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies. The conglomerate also holds large stock investments in Apple, Coca-Cola, Bank of America and other companies.

