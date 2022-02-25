The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Wisconsin School for the Deaf 46, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 44
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional Second Round=
Division 1=
Section4=
Kettle Moraine 90, Janesville Parker 22
Section 1=
Appleton East 53, Appleton North 35
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Eau Claire North 45
Hortonville 82, Appleton West 25
Hudson 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Kimberly 58, Marshfield 51
Neenah 64, Stevens Point 58
Superior 61, D.C. Everest 45
Wausau West 60, Oshkosh West 43
Section 2=
De Pere 72, Sheboygan South 38
Fond du Lac 85, Kaukauna 71
Germantown 92, Green Bay East 38
Hartford Union 61, Bay Port 52
Homestead 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 29
Milwaukee DSHA 50, Menomonee Falls 43
Milwaukee King 61, Green Bay Preble 48
Sheboygan North 88, Milwaukee Riverside University 52
Section 3=
Arrowhead 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 28
Brookfield East 67, Madison West 15
Madison La Follette 61, Brookfield Central 38
Oconomowoc 65, Hamilton 46
Sun Prairie 52, Middleton 36
Verona Area 69, Madison Memorial 47
Watertown 77, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 14
Waunakee 67, Madison East 38
Section 4=
Franklin 61, Kenosha Tremper 33
Janesville Craig 80, Waukesha South 51
Kenosha Bradford 83, Beloit Memorial 56
Kenosha Indian Trail 60, Badger 44
Mukwonago 57, Muskego 47
Oak Creek 63, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 12
Racine Case 53, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39
Division 2=
Section1=
La Crosse Central 47, Sparta 36
Menomonie 59, New Richmond 40
Rice Lake 53, River Falls 40
Section2=
Beaver Dam 66, West Bend West 26
Cedarburg 78, Plymouth 43
Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Green Bay Southwest 47
Menasha 56, Ashwaubenon 33
Notre Dame 74, Luxemburg-Casco 17
Slinger 71, Port Washington 40
West De Pere 81, Seymour 53
Section 1=
La Crosse Logan 54, Onalaska 49
Lakeland 72, Medford Area 41
Mosinee 59, Wausau East 51
New London 51, Shawano 34
Rhinelander 53, Ashland 43
Section 2=
Grafton 40, West Bend East 37
Section 3=
DeForest 63, Oregon 53
McFarland 47, Sauk Prairie 45
Monona Grove 66, Stoughton 55
Reedsburg Area 65, Mount Horeb 25
Union Grove 72, Elkhorn Area 37
Waukesha West 82, Milton 52
Westosha Central 63, Fort Atkinson 44
Wilmot Union 67, Waterford 59
Section 4=
New Berlin Eisenhower 83, West Allis Central 48
New Berlin West 64, Greenfield 35
Pewaukee 94, Waukesha North 47
Pius XI Catholic 62, Wauwatosa East 35
South Milwaukee 66, Greendale 48
Wauwatosa West 73, Shorewood 54
Whitefish Bay 64, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 25
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 28
Division 3=
Section 1=
Altoona 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 27
Baldwin-Woodville 46, Barron 33
Elk Mound 48, Stanley-Boyd 41
Ellsworth 65, Northwestern 57
Prescott 66, Somerset 65
St. Croix Falls 63, Osceola 31
West Salem 57, Adams-Friendship 29
Westby 35, Wisconsin Dells 33
Section 2=
Amherst 64, Menominee Indian 55
Brillion 46, Sheboygan Falls 41
Freedom 52, Clintonville 29
Kiel 58, Chilton 41
New Holstein 71, Two Rivers 48
Oostburg 55, Kewaunee 47
Wrightstown 59, Peshtigo 38
Xavier 72, Oconto Falls 52
Section 3=
Columbus 60, Platteville 55
Edgerton 62, Clinton 42
Edgewood 42, Richland Center 39
Kewaskum 70, Berlin 28
Omro 36, Lake Country Lutheran 34
Prairie du Chien 69, Evansville 34
Watertown Luther Prep 58, North Fond du Lac 52
Waupun 74, Winneconne 21
Section 4=
Catholic Memorial 52, Jefferson 43
Dominican 42, Brown Deer 33
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80, Messmer 16
Lake Mills 59, Big Foot 16
Lakeside Lutheran 62, East Troy 41
Martin Luther 67, Saint Thomas More 32
Milwaukee School of Languages 76, Brookfield Academy 58
University School of Milwaukee 61, Milwaukee North 17
Division 4=
Section 1=
Colfax 66, Cadott 38
Cumberland 84, Grantsburg 66
Fall Creek 47, Durand 45
Ladysmith 60, Shell Lake 34
Neillsville 58, Mondovi 27
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Regis 53
Phillips 78, Webster 30
Unity 46, Cameron 43
Section 2=
Auburndale 63, Abbotsford 61
Bonduel 46, Crandon 44
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Stratford 39
Oconto 64, Coleman 50
Shiocton 61, Mishicot 56
St. Mary Catholic 59, Algoma 24
Westfield Area 74, Colby 42
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Marathon 31
Section 3=
Aquinas 79, Boscobel 44
Belleville 58, Poynette 45
Brodhead 54, Waterloo 32
Cuba City 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 62
Lancaster 58, Luther 43
Marshall 74, Pardeeville 68
Mineral Point 67, Darlington 25
New Glarus 56, Cambridge 43
Section 4=
Dodgeland def. Salam School, forfeit
Laconia 67, Cedar Grove-Belgium 19
Manitowoc Lutheran 44, Howards Grove 39
Milwaukee Academy of Science 95, Palmyra-Eagle 37
Racine Lutheran 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54
St. Marys Springs 79, Ozaukee 52
The Prairie School 85, Living Word Lutheran 17
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 68, Valders 43
Division 5=
Section 1=
Clear Lake 55, Lake Holcombe 44
Gilman 38, Thorp 25
Hurley 66, Solon Springs 42
McDonell Central 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
Northwood 75, Lac Courte Oreilles 32
Prairie Farm 52, Turtle Lake 49
Siren 49, Drummond 42
South Shore 52, Mellen 43
Section 2=
Assumption 49, Columbus Catholic 9
Athens 48, Spencer 43
Edgar 66, Gresham Community 60
Gillett 47, Florence 44
Laona-Wabeno 60, Oneida Nation 36
Niagara 46, Lena 37
Three Lakes 57, Suring 33
Wild Rose 62, Almond-Bancroft 44
Section 3=
Bangor 46, Loyal 35
Belmont 52, Ithaca 13
Blair-Taylor 84, Wonewoc-Center 39
Eleva-Strum 52, Lincoln 49
Highland 47, River Ridge 37
Kickapoo 66, Potosi/Cassville 48
Royall 59, Hillsboro 57
Wauzeka-Steuben 58, La Farge/Youth Initiative 36
Section 4=
Albany 52, Pecatonica 35
Argyle 60, Fall River 48
Catholic Central 33, Black Hawk 31
Lourdes Academy 40, Sevastopol 39
Oakfield 70, Hilbert 48
Randolph 60, Hustisford 40
Rio 62, Barneveld 56
Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Eastbrook Academy 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..