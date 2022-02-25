The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee School of Languages 54
Milwaukee Pulaski 63, Milw. Bay View 60
Milwaukee Riverside University 91, Milwaukee South 64
Monticello 62, Benton 46
University Lake/Trinity 67, Tenor/Veritas 54
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 69, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..