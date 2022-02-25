The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee School of Languages 54

Milwaukee Pulaski 63, Milw. Bay View 60

Milwaukee Riverside University 91, Milwaukee South 64

Monticello 62, Benton 46

University Lake/Trinity 67, Tenor/Veritas 54

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 69, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 32

