SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden travels to Wisconsin next week, the day after delivering his State of the Union speech in Washington. According to the White House, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will stop in Superior on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure law will improve the state’s roads and bridges, among other things, and create jobs. He signed the sweeping infrastructure package into law in November in the most significant legislative victory of his presidency. Biden’s trip to Wisconsin also comes as the president announced new sanctions against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine this week.

