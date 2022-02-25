STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Police say a tenant who lived above a Sturgeon Bay bar where a fire this week killed two people and endangered others has been arrested. The 57-year-old man is in the Door County Jail on probable charges of second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree endangering safety. Authorities have said nine rooms above Butch’s Bar were rented. The bodies of two tenants were found in the rubble of the burned building. A third individual was injured in the fire early Tuesday and was taken to a Milwaukee burn center. Police say the arrest Thursday followed multiple interviews as the fire’s cause was investigated.

