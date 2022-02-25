By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (31-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the league averaging 29.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 22-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.2.

The Nets are 21-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 24.8 assists per game led by Patty Mills averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 121-109 in the last matchup on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.4 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Mills is averaging 13.2 points for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 18.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (thumb), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Goran Dragic: out (reconditioning).

