The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 60, Westfield Area 39

Alma 76, Gilmanton 49

Almond-Bancroft 52, Wild Rose 37

Amherst 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 50, OT

Appleton East 82, Kimberly 79

Appleton North 48, Hortonville 37

Argyle 58, Albany 40

Arrowhead 66, Muskego 61, OT

Ashwaubenon 65, Pulaski 53

Athens 71, Chequamegon 54

Augusta 61, Eleva-Strum 60

Barneveld 57, Black Hawk 36

Barron 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Bay Port 88, Sheboygan South 69

Bayfield 82, Butternut 52

Beaver Dam 54, Monona Grove 51

Belleville 92, Wisconsin Heights 45

Benton 59, Shullsburg 52

Big Foot 70, Clinton 52

Bloomer 60, Colby 43

Bonduel 68, Menominee Indian 62

Brillion 98, New Holstein 37

Brodhead 84, Jefferson 54

Brookfield Central 83, Hamilton 80

Brookfield East 86, Marquette University 62

Burlington 54, Waterford 38

Campbellsport 66, St. Marys Springs 53

Cashton 93, New Lisbon 60

Catholic Memorial 80, Kettle Moraine 65

Chilton 61, Two Rivers 43

Clear Lake 69, Bruce 47

Columbus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 40

Crandon 60, Three Lakes 56

Crivitz 83, Wausaukee 13

Cuba City 82, Darlington 54

D.C. Everest 78, Wausau East 64

De Pere 64, Sheboygan North 46

DeForest 74, Milton 73, OT

Deerfield 76, Johnson Creek 61

Dodgeville 77, Richland Center 45

Dominican 84, Racine St. Catherine’s 78

Drummond 53, Washburn 37

Durand 78, Mondovi 39

Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 58

Edgewood 67, Reedsburg Area 45

Elk Mound 64, Spring Valley 60

Elkhorn Area 57, Delavan-Darien 45

Ellsworth 74, Altoona 57

Elmwood/Plum City 61, Colfax 44

Evansville 60, Edgerton 54

Fall River 74, Rio 44

Fox Valley Lutheran 81, Oconto Falls 31

Franklin 59, Racine Case 57

Freedom 53, Marinette 46

Gibraltar 76, Algoma 41

Gillett 54, Suring 41

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 70, Southern Door 60

Gresham Community 78, Northland Lutheran 66

Hartford Union 63, Grafton 62

Homestead 80, Cedarburg 65

Horicon 58, Valley Christian 29

Hudson 53, Menomonie 37

Iola-Scandinavia 70, Laona-Wabeno 25

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45

Iowa-Grant 82, Riverdale 51

Janesville Craig 73, Beloit Memorial 67

Kenosha Bradford 59, Racine Horlick 55

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Catholic Central 41

Kewaskum 68, Ripon 48

Kewaunee 64, Sturgeon Bay 43

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 91, Living Word Lutheran 52

Kohler 71, Cedar Grove-Belgium 69

La Crosse Central 52, Aquinas 36

La Crosse Logan 63, Sparta 61

La Farge 52, Kickapoo 51

Ladysmith 89, Webster 41

Lena 65, Niagara 34

Lincoln 61, Independence 37

Little Chute 51, Wrightstown 38

Lodi 63, Poynette 36

Lourdes Academy 75, Coleman 67

Luck 92, Lake Holcombe 54

Luther 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Luxemburg-Casco 65, Waupaca 61

Madison Abundant Life 75, Madison Country Day 61

Madison East 74, Janesville Parker 64

Madison La Follette 72, Middleton 45

Madison Memorial 59, Verona Area 54

Madison West 76, Sun Prairie 70

Manawa 64, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 22

Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Green Bay Preble 38

Marathon 59, Assumption 47

Marion 59, Bowler 53

Marshall 76, Waterloo 29

Marshfield 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53

Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 37

Mayville 66, Laconia 56

McFarland 80, East Troy 54

Medford Area 78, Hurley 52

Melrose-Mindoro 51, Blair-Taylor 49

Menasha 53, Green Bay East 51

Merrill 71, Wausau West 58

Milw. Washington 77, Milwaukee Pulaski 49

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 98, Milw. Bay View 76

Mosinee 61, Lakeland 56

Mount Horeb 72, Baraboo 39

Mukwonago 71, Waukesha South 64

Neenah 78, Kaukauna 67

New Glarus 69, Cambridge 48

New London 51, Green Bay West 41

Newman Catholic 78, Stratford 71

Nicolet 66, West Bend East 61

North Crawford 55, Ithaca 54

Northwestern 91, St. Croix Falls 75

Notre Dame 70, Green Bay Southwest 68

Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Tremper 55

Oakfield 47, Hustisford 34

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 63

Oconto 77, Sevastopol 30

Oneida Nation 79, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30

Oostburg 68, Random Lake 38

Oregon 65, Sauk Prairie 57

Oshkosh North 90, Appleton West 54

Oshkosh West 55, Fond du Lac 54

Owen-Withee 64, McDonell Central 50

Pacelli 60, Port Edwards 42

Pardeeville 65, Cambria-Friesland 57

Pecatonica 58, Juda 43

Pittsville 53, Rosholt 38

Platteville 76, River Valley 56

Plymouth 59, Berlin 49

Potosi 58, Highland 48

Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 40

Prescott 74, Amery 50

Princeton/Green Lake 66, Montello 26

Randolph 60, Markesan 36

Reedsville 80, Howards Grove 72

Rhinelander 71, Tomahawk 28

Rib Lake 74, Prentice 69

River Falls 74, Chippewa Falls 46

River Ridge 69, Cassville 48

Roncalli 51, Kiel 47

Saint Francis 73, Kenosha Christian Life 65

Saint Lawrence Seminary 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 71

Saint Thomas More 71, Racine Lutheran 61

Seneca 63, Weston 21

Seymour 62, West De Pere 55

Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

Sheboygan Christian 48, Ozaukee 46

Solon Springs 87, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

Somerset 37, Saint Croix Central 35

Southwestern 75, Mineral Point 69

Spencer 62, Osseo-Fairchild 40

St. Mary Catholic 89, Hilbert 68

Superior 84, Ashland 52

The Prairie School 77, University School of Milwaukee 63

Thorp 65, Greenwood 44

Tigerton 73, White Lake 65

Turner 61, Whitewater 45

Watertown Luther Prep 54, Lake Mills 34

Waunakee 88, Fort Atkinson 59

Wautoma 75, Mauston 68

Wauwatosa East 61, Menomonee Falls 57

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, De Soto 49

Wayland Academy 54, Dodgeland 32

West Allis Nathan Hale 63, Germantown 54

West Bend West 64, Port Washington 61

West Salem 92, Arcadia 46

Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 33

Whitehall 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 64

Wilmot Union 75, Badger 36

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Lomira 50

Winneconne 51, Waupun 44

Wisconsin Dells 87, Nekoosa 54

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Shiocton 64

Xavier 78, Shawano 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah vs. Mishicot, ccd.

Goodman/Pembine vs. Florence, ccd.

